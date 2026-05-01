8th Pay Commission: Submission Deadline Now May 31, Major Reforms Proposed

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The 8th Central Pay Commission has initiated its consultation process with central government employees, holding its first key meeting on April 28 in New Delhi. The Commission has also extended the deadline for submissions to May 31, 2026, providing additional time for stakeholders to present their recommendations.

During the meeting, the Staff Side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) submitted a detailed charter of demands covering pay structure, pensions, and service conditions, marking the start of formal discussions.

Deadline Extended to May 31 for 8th Pay Commission Inputs, Employees Push Reforms

The memorandum highlights long-standing concerns, including a proposal for five time-bound promotions over a 30-year service period under the ACP/MACP framework.

Employees have also sought two additional increments upon promotion and improved pay fixation. A significant demand includes a threefold increase in allowances such as House Rent Allowance, Children Education Allowance, and risk allowance, with a linkage to Dearness Allowance.

The Staff Side has called for restoration of financial advances like festival and calamity advances, along with the introduction of vehicle advances. It also proposed waiver of recoveries in case of death during service.

Other recommendations include increasing earned leave encashment to 600 days and expanding leave provisions to include childcare, paternity, menstrual, medical, and disability-related leave.

A major highlight is the demand for scrapping the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), with a return to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The memorandum also seeks pension revisions every five years, enhanced gratuity, improved family pension benefits, and extension of One Rank One Pension (OROP) principles to civilian employees.

The Commission has mandated that all submissions be made through its online portal, ensuring a fully digital process. It clarified that no hard copies or email submissions will be accepted.

The extended deadline to May 31 follows requests from employee unions and technical issues faced on the portal. Further consultations, stakeholder meetings, and field visits are expected as part of the Commission’s broader review before final recommendations are made.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).