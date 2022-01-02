Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Chandigarh Administration on Sunday ordered that marriage palaces, restaurants and other eateries will operate at half of their capacity.

The directions will come into force with immediate effect, according to an order issued here.

Any breach of the order shall invite action under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Restaurants, hotels, café, coffee shops, eating places, marriage palaces and banquet halls etc. can remain open with 50 per cent capacity, subject to the condition of allowing only fully vaccinated adults or those whose second dose was not due as per health protocols, the order said.

In a separate order, the Chandigarh Administration said all activities, including boating, will remain closed at Sukhna Lake, except from 5 am till 9 am and from 6 pm to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday, during which morning or evening walkers will be allowed with proper covid protocol.

Sukhna Lake will remain closed on every Sunday.

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 96 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking its infection tally to 66,061.

The union territory has been witnessing a rise in the number of daily cases for the past a few days.

