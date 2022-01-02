Jalandhar, January 2: A 60-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two men in Punjab’s Jalandhar district. The deceased has been identified as Lallan Kumar. The incident took place near Cambridge School in Choti Baradari of the city. The altercation broke out between the deceased and the two accused, Rakshak and Shivam, over garbage. The dispute broke out on Thursday. Kumar succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death Over Land Dispute in Hanswa Village.

As per a report by The Tribune, the accused were neighbours of the deceased and had a personal rivalry over the garbage throwing issue. The attackers hit Kumar with an iron rod. He was severely injured in the attack. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Rakshak and Shivam are residents of Laber Colony

Kumar was then rushed to a hospital. However, he died during the treatment two days after he was attacked. The deceased’s family lodged a complaint against both the accused. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 302, 341, 323 and 324 reported the media house. Delhi: Man Beaten to Death in Burari During Druken Brawl; Accused Arrested.

The victim worked as a security guard at Model Town of the city. The incident took place when the deceased was going to his job. The accused reportedly attacked Kumar from behind. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab Rakshak and Shivam.

