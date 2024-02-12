New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.1 per cent in January mainly on account of lower food prices, according to official data released on Monday.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.69 per cent in December 2023 and 6.52 per cent in January 2024.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Three Teenage Sisters Charred to Death in Fire at Their House in Ramban (Watch Video).

In August 2023, inflation touched a high of 6.83 per cent.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), retail inflation in the food basket was at 8.3 per cent in January 2024, down from 9.53 per cent in the preceding month.

Also Read | Delhi: Drunk Man Mistakes Apple Traders From Kashmir For Terrorists, Sends Police on Wild Goose Chase.

The Reserve Bank of India has been tasked by the government to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)