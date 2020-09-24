New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) A retired naval officer, who was into real-estate business, was fatally shot in the face from a "very close range" by a man who owed him Rs 5 lakh for a residential flat bought from him in Dwarka Sector-23 in South West Delhi, police said Thursday.

Balraj Deshwal, 55, had sold the flat at Gahlan Avenue in Pochanpur village to Pradeep Khokar, 43, in 2019 for Rs 39 lakh. Of the total amount, Rs 5 lakh was was still to be paid.

Deshwal regularly asked Khokar to make the final payment and even threatened him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

On Sunday evening, they had a heated argument over the balance payment and Khokar shot dead Deshwal in the parking area of the apartment and escaped in his car, Meena said.

Deshwal, who was a leading seaman in the Indian Navy, was shot in his face from a "very close range", a senior police officer said.

A bullet hit Deshwal's mouth and he was declared brought dead by doctors at Venkateshwar Hospital, the officer said.

On Tuesday, police arrested Khokar from a park in Dwarka Sector-19, the DCP said.

A licensed pistol was found on him, police added.

