New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Retired principal and vice-principals can now apply online for the post of coordinators or in-charge at the nodal study centres of the National Institute of Open Schooling, according to a notice issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) here.

The online application module, available on the website of DoE, will remain open till September 6 and the age of the applicant should not be more than 65 years as on August 30, 2022.

"The engagement of the retired persons will be on purely contractual basis. The engagement will be preferably for a particular district applied for and can be deputed wherever vacancy exists across Delhi against vacant sanctioned posts of Principal/Vice Principal," read the notice.

The NIOS is "open school" to cater to the needs of a heterogenous group of learners up to pre-degree level.

Initially up to April 2022, the engagement can be extended subject to "satisfactory performance and requirement", it added.

The contractual coordinators for nodal centre for girls and boys will be responsible for all tasks related to the NIOS project of DoE, including taking minimum of "six periods" in a week, to inspect whether classes are being held as per the time table at the study centre and to oversee that the "salary/remuneration" of the teachers is paid timely by the DDO already working in the respective schools.

"The nodal centre coordinators for morning Shift schools will work from 7 am to 1.30 pm and evening shift coordinators will work from 12.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Their timings may be extended by the competent authority as per requirement," it said.

Notably, the contractual coordinators will have no financial powers of any kind and won't be allowed to take any other assignment during the period of this contractual engagement.

