Dehradun, August 27: Connectivity has been severely hit in parts of Uttarakhand over the past few days as torrential rains continue to batter the hill state, leading to landslides and mudslides at several places. The roads and national highways including Rishikesh-Devprayag, Rishikesh-Tehri and Dehradun-Mussoorie have been shut due as torrential rains triggered landslides at many places. Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand Police issued an alert urging people to avoid travelling till the weather becomes normal. Many people are likely to head to tourist destinations like Mussoorie, Dhanualti, Auli among others owing to the long weekend due to Janmashtami.

In its weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over Uttarakhand till August 29. The Rishikesh-Devprayag, Rishikesh-Tehri and Dehradun-Mussoorie roads are shut for vehicular movement due to landslides at many places due to heavy rains for the last 3-4 days. What Is a Landslide? What Causes a Landslide and What Are the Factors Responsible for It? All You Need To Know.

Rishikesh-Devprayag, Rishikesh-Tehri and Dehradun-Mussoorie road is closed; Check Tweets:

Rishikesh-Devprayag, Rishikesh-Tehri and Dehradun-Mussoorie road is closed due to landslides at many places due to heavy rains for the last 3-4 days. Avoid travel to the area till weather becomes normal: Uttarakhand Police pic.twitter.com/iUhfmoi1BM — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Earlier in the day, a bridge at Jakhan river on Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway collapses in Dehradun. District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said that traffic on the route has been halted. Meanwhile, reports informed that a couple of cars washed away after the Rani Pokhari Bridge collapsed. The traffic movement has been heavily affected after heavy boulders fell on roads.

Bridge collapses on Dehradun-Rishikesh Highway in Ranipokhar: See Pics

Uttarakhand: Rescue and deep diving teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the site where parts of a bridge collapsed on Dehradun-Rishikesh Highway in Ranipokhari earlier today. SDRF has started its rescue and relief operation pic.twitter.com/JzI4vrtXe4 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

The authorities in Uttarakhand issued an alert urging people to take precautions and not to step out of their houses unnecessarily. According to reports, the Tehri-Garhwal district authorities reportedly informed that the National Highway 58 has also been closed from Tapovan to Maletha due to heavy rainfall in the area. Meanwhile, the Maldevta-Sahastradhara Link Road caved in and merged with a river following incessant rainfall in Dehradun.

