Hyderabad, December 3: As happiness spreads in the Congress cadre after gaining the majority in Telangana, state Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy will reach Gandhi Bhavan today to participate in celebrations with the workers. As per the Election Commission, Anumula Revanth Reddy is leading from both seats--Kodangal and Kamareddy.

Congress workers poured milk on a poster featuring Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi and state party chief Revanth Reddy as the party continues its lead in the state. Party workers were seeing bursting firecrackers and dancing outside the party office and Revanth Reddy's house in Hyderabad. The Telangana election results will be important for the Congress as it heads into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A win in Karnataka and Telangana would further concrete its presence in the South. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: BJP Likely To Retain Madhya Pradesh, Wrest Power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress Dominance in Telangana

The Congress party, which is now poised to form the government, was completely written off just six months ago. Several factors have contributed to the Congress's upturn: Perceived anti-incumbency at the constituency level against BRS MLAs; energy infused by the Karnataka victory in the party leaders and cadres and the BJP's decline following the removal of Bandi Sanjay as the Telangana unit chief

Telangana CM KCR is leading from the Gajwel seat but trailing on the Kamareddy seat. AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi is leading from the Chandrayangutta seat while Mir Zulfeqar Ali is leading from the Charminar seat. Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said that Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders are in touch with the grand old party. On being asked if BRS leaders are in touch with the Congress party, Renuka Chowdhury told ANI "Of course! Today's politics is like that. They are in touch with us. Sometimes they take away ours (MLAs), and sometimes theirs come here." Telangana Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Congress Leads on 62 Seats, BRS 43, BJP 9

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who is in Telangana as an AICC observer on Sunday spoke about the possibility of MLA poaching and said that not even a single MLA or candidate will break. TPCC Vice President Kiran Kumar Chamala also spoke on the MLA poaching issue in Telangana and said that the party's MLAs will not be provoked. Telangana went to vote on November 30. In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had a 47.4 per cent vote share. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)