New Delhi, December 3: The counting of votes for assembly election 2023 results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh will take place today, December 3. Will the Congress retain power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh? Will the BJP again form the government in Madhya Pradesh or the Congress return to power? Will the BRS make a hat-trick of win in Telangana or the Congress spring a huge surprise? The assembly election 2023 results will give us all the answers. Stay with us here to catch live news updates on the assembly election 2023 results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

The assembly elections 2023 in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram were held between November 7 and 30. The result of Mizoram election would be declared on December 4. While the BJP and the Congress are in bipolar contests in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, in Telangana, it is a triangular fight between the ruling BRS, the Congress and the BJP. Ahead of the assembly election results 2023, have a look at a brief on political scenario in the five states.

Rajasthan Election 2023:

The assembly election 2023 in Rajasthan was held on November 25. The desert state witnessed nearly 75 percent voter turnout. Of the 200 seats, polling was held in 199. Voting in one constituency has been deferred following Congress candidate's death. In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress wrested power from the BJP and formed the government by winning 100 seats. The BJP was a distant second with 73 seats. In 2013, the BJP had come to power with 163 seats, whereas the Congress had bagged just 21. Who will the Rajasthan election this time? Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress Appoints Observers To Coordinate Meetings of Its Legislature Party in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh on Eve of Election Results.

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023:

In Madhya Pradesh, which went to polls on November 17, saw a polling percentage of 76.22 percent. While the BJP is seeking to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is trying to oust the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government. Chouhan has been the Chief Minister for almost 18 of the past 20 years. The Congress won the 2018 assembly polls in the state with 114 seats out of total 230 seats. The BJP bagged 109 seats. However, Kamal Nath-led government collapsed and the BJP came to power in 2020 following the defection of Jyotiraditya Scindia. Will Kamal Nath has his revenge?

Telangana Election 2023:

The assembly election 2023 in Telangana, held on November 30, witnessed a voter turnout of 70.60 percent. While Telangana assembly election was seen as a triangular contest involving the ruling BRS, the Congress and the BJP, exit polls showed the real fight is between the Congress and CM K Chandrashekar Rao's party. In 2018, the BRS (then TRS) won 88 of 119 assembly seats and formed the government for the second consecutive time. With 19 seats, the Congress was a distant second. The AIMIM won seven seats, the TDP bagged two seats and the BJP could win just one seat.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023:

The Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh went to polls in two phases. Of 90 seats, polling was held in 20 seats on on November 7. The first phase of polls saw a high voter turnout of 78 percent. The remaining 70 seats went to polls on November 17. The second phase of Chhattisgarh assembly election 2023 recorded a voter turnout of 68.15 percent. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh election, the Congress bagged 51 seats. whereas the BJP won only 13. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) secured four seats and the BSP two. The Congress later won one more seat in a bypoll.