Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): If the transition of change towards better tomorrow started in 2019, the forty-seven per cent population of women led the resurgence of development and surprised one and all.

Setting the records straight, the famous UMEED scheme of J&K Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) since 2019 has been working relentlessly to engage the women from marginalized sections of the society into gainful livelihood ventures.

The statistics of women entrepreneurs of Jammu & Kashmir utilising the benefits under UMEED scheme has been among top ten states and UTs for performance and giving employment to other women who were financially weak.

Women of Kashmir Valley are exemplifying many success stories to change their lives and economy. With the help of training and easy loans, women are accelerating their business journeys. Women empowerment schemes like POSHAN Abhiyaan. Anganwadi Services, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.One Stop Centre, Universalisation of Women Helpline, Child Protection Services, Scheme for Adolescent Girls, Swadhar Greh, Hausla, Tejaswani etc. are also helping the women to march towards their goals.

The primary goal of a women's SHG is to eradicate poverty in the community.

"The scheme aims at providing livelihood to women so that they do not have to depend on anyone, and become Self dependent," said Nuzhat Jan, a member of SHG, adding that by doing this, they are taking care of themselves and their families.

In the spirit of change and self-sufficiency, Shamshada has made a unique effort to make her boutique work more profitable by training hundreds of girls from the area, which she is successfully advancing. Today, she is not only able to earn a living, but she is also trying to help her family financially.

Another girl from another group, Zubaida, said, “I am very thankful to the UMEED scheme because of which I am able to see happiness in my home. Those associated with UMEED are able to survive in much better ways.”

Zubaida urged women asking them to come out of their homes and work to empower themselves for better future. "Look everyone has a dream to do something in his life. If we are passionate about those dreams, we need to come out of our homes to achieve that success. I request the rest of the girls that the government has provided many UMEED-like schemes for us and we should take full advantage of them," said Zubaida.

According to the official figures, about 55 per cent of gram panchayats have been covered under women SHGs in J&K and the efforts are on to achieve the target of covering 100% grass root institutions.

Notably, after 2019, Self Help Groups (SHGs) in J&K have become a symbol of women's power. At present, there are more than 60,000 Self Help Groups in J&K and as many as 6 lakh women are associated with these groups.

JKRLM’s mandate is to reach out to 66% rural population across the125 blocks of Jammu and Kashmir and to provide them sustainable livelihood opportunities and nurture them so that they come out of poverty and appreciate a honourable quality of life.

The core values which guide all the activities under JKRLM are inclusion of the poor and substantial role of the poorest in all the process, transparency and accountability of all processes and institutions, proprietorship and key role of the poor and their institutions in all the stages – planning, implementation and monitoring and lastly community self-reliance and self-dependence.

JKRLM is emerging as the ray of hope for rural women as the programme has brought self-sufficiency among them. The women have not only come out of poverty but their status has also been raised within their own families by this mission. The mission is extensively based on capacity building and strengthening of community-based institutions by empowering rural women at different levels.

Several girls from south Kashmir forayed into mushroom cultivation under the RLM scheme in collaboration with the agriculture department.

Tahira Bashir, an entrepreneur and beneficiary of JKRLM from Kulgam expresses gratitude to the department due to which she started Mushroom unit. “Officials guided us, which is why our unit is on the track. We had to deposit Rs. 15,000 which was refunded later. The profit from selling mushrooms entirely belongs to us,” said Tahira with satisfaction.

Meanwhile, JKRLM and Meesho, India’s fastest-growing internet commerce company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the growth of 1,800 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) by providing them an online platform to launch and grow their business and empower the rural women entrepreneurs.

Khairun Nissa, from south Kashmir's Pulwama district, became part of women SHG under UMEED and started a milk collection business. Nowadays, she is doing fairly well. All her family members have been engaged in the business in one way or the other.

Her business is also creating job opportunities for others. “I hire many labourers at my business units on a wage basis,” Nissa said. With her hard work and dedication, Nisa has become an inspiration for many in the area.

Similarly, in Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, and other districts of the UT many women directly benefitted from the UMEED scheme and they established their own businesses.

In May this year, eight women entrepreneurs from JKRLM were given a chance to set up their vibrant stalls at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) to showcase their unique products and captivate the attention of G20 delegates, whereas 12 SHG members were seen serving the mouth-watering Millet based delicacies.

The delegates were very happy to see the Umeed market place which had some agricultural produce (Saffron, Lavender) and value-added products (Soaps, Chabhri Binna) apart from the handicraft products made by women.

The progressive journey of SHGs is a representation of transformation wherein JKRLM has ventured out in the past two years to fill up the marketing gaps and connect the buyers directly with SHGs. With the focus of JKRLM on the overall development of Rural Women and continued training and exposure, it made its presence at various platforms to showcase and sell SHG-made products. (ANI)

