Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (PTI) Researchers at the BRIC-Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) have discovered new methods to overcome bacterial resistance to antibiotics, a serious emerging global threat to human health, the institute said on Wednesday.

RGCB, an institute of Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC), said that one of the methods to combat the bacterial resistance to antibiotics was to target the outer membrane of proteins, called porins, in pathogenic bacteria.

Also Read | Operation Keller: Large Quantity of Ammunition, Other War-Like Stores Recovered; 3 Terrorists Killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

It said that bacteria have evolved in several ways to block antibiotics, making once-effective drugs powerless.

"Their one key defence is through tiny protein channels in porins, which form channels to allow the entry of antibiotics. Reduction in the number of porins decreases the influx of drugs into bacteria, allowing them to develop resistance against different antibiotics and survive treatment," it said in a release.

Also Read | Sudden Death in Agra: Maharashtra Tourist Dies After Collapsing Near Royal Gate in Taj Mahal Complex.

The institute, in its release, said that the multidisciplinary investigation into the issue revealed the potential of targeting underexplored porins to combat antibiotic resistance.

The research work, which has been published in Small, a nanoscience and nanotechnology journal based in Weinheim (Germany), was carried out at Dr Mahendran's lab at BRIC-Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), in collaboration with Dr Arumugam Rajavelu's lab at Indian Institute of Technology Madras, and Dr Jagannath Mondal's lab at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Hyderabad, the release said.

It said that by understanding how these drugs interact with the porins, the research work revealed a promising new route to overcome resistance and make antibiotics more effective.

RGCB Director Prof Chandrabhas Narayana is quoted as having said that given the bacterial resistance to antibiotics having become a major challenge for the global medical community, "the current multidisciplinary research work will open up exciting possibilities for dealing with this challenge and making antibiotics more lethal and effective".

The research work was funded by Department of Biotechnology, Govt of India; Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India, and RGCB's intramural funding, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)