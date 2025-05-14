Shopian, May 14: The Indian Army, in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, neutralised three terrorists, including the local commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front (LeT/TRF), after an encounter. The operation was conducted on May 13, and security forces recovered AK series rifles, a large quantity of ammunition, grenades, and other war-like stores.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) said, "Based on inputs from intelligence agencies about the presence of terrorists in the Keller Forest of #Shopian District, Jammu & Kashmir, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @ Jmukmrpolice, and CRPF on 13 May 2025, resulting in the neutralisation of three hardcore terrorists, including the local commander of LeT/TRF, after an intense encounter. According to the Indian Army, the neutralised terrorists were actively involved in recent terror activities in the region. What Is Operation Keller? All You Need To Know About New Offensive As Indian Army Kills 3 ‘Hardcore’ LeT Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian District.

"The three were actively involved in recent terror activities in the region. Recoveries from the operation include AK series rifles, a large quantity of ammunition, grenades, and other war-like stores," ADG PI added. The operation comes on the heels of India achieving stupendous success in Operation Sindoor, where precision strikes destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and eliminated nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases in Pakistan. Among the targets were Bhawalpur, the headquarters of Jaish, and Muridke, a key training base of Lashkar.

Notably, The Resistance Front (TRF) group actively involved in the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir and is designated as a terrorist organisation in India. The outfit is believed to be a part of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based UN-designated terrorist group. The TRF has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. Moreover, India will be sending a team to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) soon, with the latest evidence highlighting Pakistan's complicity with terrorism.

The 1267 sanctions committee, also known as the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions committee, established under United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) in 1999, is likely to meet next week, sources added. It is one of the most important UN subsidiary bodies working to combat terrorism, particularly in relation to ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities. It oversees sanctions measures related to individuals, entities and groups, associated with the aforementioned organizations. This committee oversees the implementation of sanctions pursuant to UNSC resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015). Prisoner Swap at Wagah Border: Pakistan, India Exchange One Prisoner Each at Wagah-Attari Border; BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw Returns After 20 Days.

Notably, India has accused Pakistan of shielding The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding of the cessation of firing and military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)