New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Assam Ripun Bora has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an all-party meeting along with the stakeholders to resolve the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram.

In the letter, Bora, former Assam Congress chief, said that the border disputes of Assam-Mizoram have arrived at a "volatile" stage.

He further stated if the tension is not removed immediately with a "positive political response" to the matters related to the border disputes, situation in both the "States may go from bad to worst with its adverse impact in other north-eastern States".

"As you know 6 Assam police personnel have lost their lives and more than 50 injured in Mizo Police firing and both the forces of Assam and Mizoram are still in retaliating mood in the border," he said.

Stating that the news of the firings and killing of police jawans have spread all over the north-eastern states of the country, the Congress leader said that "we can apprehend further mob violence due to the tense situation prevailing in the two states".

"I urge upon you to urgently call a meeting of both the Chief Ministers of the two States and all the political parties of north-eastern States including national, regional and local political parties with other stakeholders in presence of Prime Minister so that a permanent solution can be availed. It is a high time to avoid vested political interests for the greater public interests of the people," the Rajya Sabha MP stated in a letter to the Union Home Minister.

"I sincerely hope you will do the needful to protect the peace and harmony of the two states in particular and NE Region in general," he added.

On Monday, the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla is set to hold a meeting with the chief secretaries of Assam and Mizoram as well as senior officers of the two states on the issue, sources had said. (ANI)

