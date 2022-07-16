Guwahati (Assam) [India] July 16 (ANI): The number of cases of Coronavirus infection as well as Japanese Encephalitis has seen a rise in various parts of Assam, Dr Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) informed on Saturday.

According to Dr Sarma, as many as 67 patients with Covid-19 infection were seen in the GMCH in the last month, while 19 are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

He also informed that at least four patients have died in the last month.

"We are well prepared and have 302 beds, ICUs are also ready. If required, we can increase them as well," Dr Sarma added.

He also informed that out of the 39 cases of Japanese encephalitis admitted at GMCH since April, as many as six patients have died.

"As of now 10 patients with Japanese Encephalitis are in the ICU and many others are in different wards of the hospital.

It is to be noted that currently, 26 patients are undergoing treatment, he said.

Adding further, he informed that 137 cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) were admitted to the hospital since April, of which 58 are now undergoing treatment.

As per the information, Assam has reported 706 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The State Health Department has directed all district administrations to form a district rapid response team and to take appropriate measures on Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

According to the reports of the Directorate of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, in the last four years, Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have claimed 1,069 lives in the state.

In 2018, 277 people in the state lost their lives to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), while 514 people died in 2019, 147 died in 2020, and 131 in 2021. (ANI)

