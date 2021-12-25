Jaipur, Dec 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a three-year action plan to strengthen farmer producer organisations in the state, a release said here on Saturday.

The state government has earmarked Rs 137.75 crore for the plan, which will be launched under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Sathi Yojana and aims at strengthening 120 farmer producer organisations (FPOs).

About 96,000 progressive farmers will be benefited with this approval, the release said.

The CM had announced to strengthen the FPOs in the state budget earlier this year, with a view to increase the income of farmers and livestock owners and ensure overall development.

Under the scheme, cleaning, grinding and processing units of agricultural products will be set up so that farmers get fair prices for their produce.

Priority will be given to cooperative societies in the formation and strengthening of the FPOs, the release added.

