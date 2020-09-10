Patna (Bihar) [India], September 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tej Pratap Yadav along with their party supporters lit lanterns for 9 minutes at 9 pm in a protest over the issue of unemployment on Wednesday in Patna.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav claimed that over 7 crore youth are unemployed in Bihar.

"Bihar has become the center of Unemployment. Modi ji had promised to give 2 crore employment to youths. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has not started any factories despite being in power for 15 years. Over 7 crore young people are unemployed in Bihar. The youth of Bihar is most affected due to ill policies of the government," he told reporters.

"It is clear that the people of Bihar are fed up with the government but Nitish Kumar is only concerned about his chair and not the development. I and my mother will support this initiative against the surging wave of unemployment in the state," he added.

Yadav alleged that the government has "kept the whole state in darkness".

"Thus, we have united in order to fight this darkness by lighting diyas and candles," he added. (ANI)

