India News | RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha Questions Govt on Hunger Index, Income Inequality Amidst Economic Growth

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Sunday questioned India's growth as the world's fourth largest economy would translate to progress and prosperity for every household in the country, which continues to battle persistent issues of hunger and income inequality.

The CEO of Niti Aayog BVR Subrahmanyam on Saturday said that India has overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy.

The RJD MP said, "The common citizen understands the economy better when progress and prosperity reaches every home. What will happen to the hunger index? Where are we on the inclusive growth index? Why is income inequality increasing so much? All these things should happen simultaneously."

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) BVR Subrahmanyam on May 25 said that India has overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, citing data by the International Monetary Fund.

Addressing a press conference of the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting on 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047', Subrahmanyam stated that India's economy has reached the USD 4 trillion mark.

According to the IMF's April edition of the World Economic Outlook report, the nominal GDP for fiscal 2026 is expected to reach around USD 4,187.017 billion. This is marginally more than the likely GDP of Japan, which is estimated at USD 4,186.431 billion. India was the fifth largest economy in the world till 2024.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha also termed as "astonishing" Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's comments on Jawaharlal Nehru.

Sarma had on Saturday while addressing the 10th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog alleged that despite opportunities, Jawaharlal Nehru failed to include Chittagong into India and Indira Gandhi was unable to negotiate a broader and more secure geographical corridor to the Northeast.

"Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent statement is quite astonishing. He claims that Nehru failed to merge with India and Indira Gandhi failed to secure a more stable corridor. It's concerning that some scholars seem to lack a deep understanding of our country's history and its complexities. They appear to have a limited grasp of the events that have shaped our nation since 1947. As someone who has held positions in the past, one would expect a certain level of awareness and appreciation for the country's journey. However, the Chief Minister's statement suggests a rather narrow perspective, implying that India's history began in 2014, and that we had no army, government, or freedom fighters before that. This perspective is not only inaccurate but also worrisome," Jha said. (ANI)

