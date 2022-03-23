Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday met Azad Samaj Party president Chandra Shekhar Aazad to discuss issues related to youth empowerment and social justice.

Taking to Twitter, Jayant Chaudhary said, "Enjoyed my wide-ranging discussion with Chandrashekhar Azad @BhimArmyChief today. He expressed the pain of the bereaved family of #jitendrameghwal from Pali, Rajasthan and we discussed issues relating to youth empowerment and social justice."

Azad Samaj Party chief in a tweet informed that Virendra Shirish and Prashant Kanojia were also present during the meeting.

Notably, this is the first meeting of Jayant Chaudhary and Chandra Shekhar Aazad after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. (ANI)

