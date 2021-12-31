Jalna, Dec 31 (PTI) The Railway Board has sanctioned track doubling work on the Manmad-Nanded route in Maharashtra, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve said on Friday.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Odisha Govt Hikes DA by 3%, to Benefit 7.5 Lakh Employees, Pensioners.

The Union minister of state for railways, also Lok Sabha MP from Jalna, said work on the 98 kilometre route has been sanctioned and concerned officials have been directed to submit a proposal on the details involved.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Government Hikes Old-Age and Widow Pension From Rs 1200 to Rs 1400.

The work was a long-standing demand of the people of area, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)