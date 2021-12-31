Dehradun, December 31: The Uttarakhand government on Friday increased the old-age pension and widow pension from Rs 1200 to Rs 1400. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting which was held earlier today.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government, in the cabinet meeting, also decided to give maternity leave to the guest female teachers.

Apart from this, the state cabinet has also taken the decision to establish a law college in Tehri Garhwal's Narendra Nagar.

The cabinet has also taken a decision to exempt the property tax for 10 years on the houses constructed in the areas expanded by the municipal bodies.

The Uttarakhand is slated to go to the Assembly polls next year.

