Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) Six people were killed when their car collided with a truck at Rampurtiraha on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway early Tuesday, a police official said.

Circle officer (Sadar) Vinay Gautam told PTI that the accident took place when the victims, who hailed from Shahdara in Delhi, were on way to Haridwar.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Inebriated Man Kills Wife for Talking on Phone on Diwali in Bulandshahr, Surrenders Later.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)