Motihari, Nov 22 (PTI) Robbers decamped with an ATM containing Rs 35 lakh cash in Bihar's Motihari, police said on Monday.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm on Sunday in the Kotwa Bazar area, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 10th Edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit on January 10, 2022.

The ATM belonged to the State Bank of India (SBI), they added.

The police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify those behind the incident, said Arun Kumar Gupta, the deputy superintendent of police (Sadar).

Also Read | Pune: Hotel Manager Attacked With Sharp-Edged Weapon By Three Men For Refusing To Serve Biryani Free-of-Cost, Case Registered.

"The bank is yet to lodge any written complaint with the police in this regard," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)