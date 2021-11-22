Pune, November 22: A hotel manager was allegedly attacked by three people after they were denied a free biryani in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The incident took place in the Hingne Khurd area of Pune city at around 11:10 pm on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Biraswar Das. A complaint has been lodged against the three accused. Delhi: 52-Year-Old Hotel Owner Shot Dead in Vasant Kunj Over Financial Dispute; Tenant Absconding.

The hotel is run by a 24-year-old Lakshman Sonawane, a resident of Kothrud. It is located in Vishranti Nagar in Hingne Khurd. A complaint was lodged by Sonawane at the Sinhagad police station. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the three accused started a brawl with the manager of the hotel after he refused to serve biryani free-of-cost to them.

The three men attacked Das with a sharp weapon. They also damaged a computer and kitchen equipment. Before fleeing the spot, the accused stole Rs 940 cash from the hotel. The hotel staff informed the police. After receiving the information, cops reached the spot. The victim was admitted to a hospital. Rajasthan Shocker: 68-Year-Old Shopkeeper Killed For Objecting To Throwing of Garbage In Front Of His Shop; Accused Arrested.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by Sonawane, the police have registered an FIR against the three accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 394, 323, 427, 506 and 34. Sections of the Indian Arms Act have also been added in the FIR. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

