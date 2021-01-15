Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Three men committed a robbery in a toy shop in Indore on Wednesday night.

The shop partner showed courage and made a video of the robbers on his mobile and the police are searching for the accused.

The incident took place at the 'Toy Mall' shop located on Kanadia Road.

Shop owner Naved Khan said that three crooks came with bottles of liquor in their hands at around 8.30 pm and asked for child battery bikes and other items.

"When I asked for the money for these goods, one of the crooks loaded the pistol and threatened me. They took away child bike," Naved said.

Naved reported the incident to a senior police official after which police reached the spot.

Sub Inspector Gulab Singh of Tilak Nagar police station said that a case of loot has been registered. He said the robbers have been identified and will be arrested soon. (ANI)

