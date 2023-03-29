New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Rohini Commission, which is examining the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes, was granted extension as it was not able to complete its work within the time limit due to restrictions owing to the Covid pandemic, the government said on Wednesday.

The term of the Commission has been extended 14 times so far.

The term of the Commission to examine sub-categorization of OBCs has been extended up to 1 July, 2023.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar said the Commission had not been able to complete its work within the time limit due to nationwide restrictions on account of COVID-19 pandemic due to which the extension was allowed by the government.

The Commission is working with the various state/Union Territories governments for finalization of the dis-ambiguation of the existing Central List of OBCs which requires more time.

The five-member Commission, headed by Justice (retd) G Rohini, was formed in 2017.

