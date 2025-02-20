New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta has been nominated as the BJP's candidate for the post of Delhi Assembly speaker, party leaders said on Thursday.

Confirming his nomination by the party, Gupta told PTI, "I will first of all get the CAG reports that were kept pending by the previous AAP government tabled before the House."

The third-term Rohini legislator, along with other BJP MLAs, had approached the court earlier, alleging that the AAP government was preventing the tabling of 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on its performance.

The BJP has 48 MLAs in the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly while the opposition AAP has 22 legislators. The assembly speaker is elected by the House members.

