Chandigarh, May 30 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has found the role of 10 members of the Bambiha gang in the murder of an Amritsar man on May 24.

Jarnail Singh was shot dead by four unidentified persons at Sathiala village in Amritsar. The assailants had pumped around 20 bullets into Singh.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the role of 10 people has been established by the anti-gangster task force (AGTF).

He said raids were being conducted to nab them.

The photographs of the 10 accused were shared by the DGP on his Twitter handle.

"In the recent shootout incident at Vill Sathiala, Amritsar Rural. (In the ) murder of Jarnail Singh, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) has unraveled the entire conspiracy and established the role of 10 accused/shooters of Bambiha Gang in the incident. Raids are on to arrest the accused," Yadav tweeted.

