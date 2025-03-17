New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court has asked to supply copy of charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet to complainant Raghav Chadha in view of his plea for monitoring of investigation.

This development took place on Monday in Delhi Jal Board office vandalism case of 2020.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by AAP MP Raghav Chadha in 2020. Later, he filed a plea for monitoring the probe.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal said that the court would ensure that he got a copy of the charge sheets in view of your application. The court has listed the matter for hearing on April 7.

BJP MP Yogender Chandolia, BJP leader Adesh Gupta and others are accused in the case.

This case has been recently transferred to the Special MP MLA Court, as Yogender Chandolia is a sitting MP.

Adesh Gupta appeared physically, and Chandolia appeared through video conferencing. Advocate Prashant Manchanda appeared for complainant Raghav Chadha and sought an exemption for him as Chadha's engagement in a parliament session.

Delhi police filed a charge sheet under sections 188, 269, 147, 148, 149, 427, and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and section 3 of the Pandemic Act.

The court had taken Cognizance of the charge sheet and supplementary on April 29, 2023. (ANI)

