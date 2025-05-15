Bhubaneswar, May 15 (PTI) A day after the Odisha government announced 11.25 per cent reservation for students from Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) in higher education, the state's three major political parties on Thursday accused each other of denying social justice to a large section of the population.

Both the opposition BJD and Congress came down heavily on the state's BJP government, accusing it of not making any provision of reservation for SEBC students in technical education such as engineering and medical studies.

The BJP rejected the allegation and claimed that it is the first government in Odisha which has made provision for SEBC students.

"There was zero per cent reservation for SEBC students in higher education during the previous BJD government's 24-year rule. This is the first time 11.25 per cent reservation has been provided. Those who denied this earlier have no moral right to criticise the BJP government," Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj told reporters.

Asked why the reservation wasn't raised to the 27 per cent mark — as in other states — Suraj said, "There is a Supreme Court cap preventing states from exceeding 50 per cent caste-based reservation. After accounting for 38.75 per cent reserved for SCs and STs, the remaining 11.25 per cent has been allotted to SEBCs."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also lauded the state BJP government for making reservation provision for SEBC students.

"SEBC students got reservation only after BJP was formed government in the state. We are committed to social justice," Pradhan said.

Echoing this sentiment, BJP OBC Morcha president Surath Biswal blamed the BJD for neglecting SEBCs during its tenure.

"The BJD denied social justice for 24 years. In just 11 months, the BJP has introduced reservation for SEBC students. This shows our commitment to social justice in Odisha."

Meanwhile, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das slammed the government's move as inadequate and announced statewide protests.

"We will hold demonstrations on May 22 and 23 demanding 27 per cent reservation for SEBC students, as implemented in other states. Providing only 11.25 per cent when their population share is about 54 per cent is unacceptable," he said.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Srikant Jena went a step further, calling the announcement a "cruel joke".

"The BJP has excluded technical courses like medical, engineering and other professional education from quota for SEBC students," Jena pointed out, demanding reservation be made in proportion with the population ratio.

"The move is a complete betrayal of the 54 per cent OBC or SEBC students and youth. Although it is projected by the chief minister as a historic step, this decision offers no real benefit. As a result, OBC/SEBC students will continue to be denied any reservation – 0 per cent in technical and professional education," Jena said in a statement.

Senior BJD leader and former education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said, "The government has made only 11.25 per cent reservation instead of 27 per cent. Therefore, it is half quota for SEBCs. The government has excluded engineering, medical and professional courses from the purview of quota for SEBC which is highly unfair," Sahoo said.

