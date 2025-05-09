Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 9 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) escort team onboard Train No. 14620 UP Tripura Sundari Express made a significant recovery, averting a potential threat to public safety, as per an official statement.

Acting on strict directives to enhance vigilance during escort duties, the alert RPF personnel recovered eight handmade iron pistols and sixteen magazines during a routine check on Thursday. The cache of illegal weapons was discovered concealed inside two abandoned pithu bags lying suspiciously on the upper berth of a general coach while the train was en route from Badarpur to Agartala, as per a release.

The escort team, part of the Agartala RPF Post, immediately took swift and decisive action upon noticing the unattended luggage. On inspection, they discovered eight handmade pistols and sixteen magazines, carefully wrapped in brown cello tape, pointing to a likely attempt at illicit arms smuggling, as per an official statement. The recovered weapons have been safely transported to RPF Post Agartala, and the case has been handed over to GRPS Agartala for further investigation. The operation is being hailed as a significant success in ensuring rail passenger safety and underscores the crucial role played by frontline RPF staff in preventing criminal activities on trains. (ANI)

