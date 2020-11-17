Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) A Railway Protection Force officer on Tuesday saved the life of a woman who lost her balance while boarding a train in Kalyan station and was in danger of falling into the platform gap.

RPF sub inspector Vijay Solanki was on duty on platform number 5 when the incident took place, an official said.

Also Read | Did China Turn Key Ladakh Standoff Zone Into ‘Microwave Oven’ by Using Laser Weapons Against India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

"The woman, headed to Bengaluru, was boarding Udayan Express when she lost balance and was about to fall into the gap as the train started moving. Solanki quickly pulled her to safety," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)