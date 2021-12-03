Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 3 (ANI): Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday requesting him to examine the counselling process for admission to PG courses in medical colleges at his level and take necessary action immediately, said a press release.

Meena has demanded four weeks to reconsider the criteria of the economically weaker section in the Supreme Court on November 25, 2021, due to which now this issue has been scheduled to be heard on January 6, 2022, in the apex court.

Due to this, the counselling process for admission into PG courses in the Medical Colleges is also not being done. The PG students currently studying in the colleges are on strike as the new PG students are not able to join medical colleges despite PG counselling. Except for essential services, all other works are being boycotted. Due to this, there has been a disruption in the medical services being provided to the general public in the hospitals attached to the medical colleges.

The Health Minister wrote that the State Government in this regard taking action at its level has given approval to 1054 posts of Junior Resident in the medical colleges. These posts are being filled on an Urgent Temporary Basis (UTB) so that the general public does not face any problem. He said that 55 Junior Residents have been selected in Jaipur, 48 each in Jodhpur and Kota, 28 in Ajmer and one each in Udaipur and Jhalawar, whereas the interview will be conducted in Bikaner on Friday. He said that Junior Residents are being selected on UTB basis in all the medical colleges.

Meena said that constant talks are being held with PG Resident Doctors studying in the medical colleges in the State and they are being persuaded to start the regular work, but so far they have not given their consent in this direction and they are continuously urging the Government of India to get the said pending matter decided in the Hon'ble Supreme Court and to start the PG counselling.

It is to be mentioned that action to be taken in the case of counselling is under the Hon'ble Supreme Court and the Government of India. The State Government has no role in this. (ANI)

