Kannur (Kerala), Nov 8 (PTI):The Kerala police on Monday said they have busted a racket involved in money-laundering through cryptocurrency deals and arrested four people.

Also Read | But This Protocol Was Not Followed. Why the Panel Suddenly Handed over the Report to the … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Senior Kannur city police officer P P Sadanandan said Muhammed Riyas, C Shafeeque, Munavvarali and Muhammed Shafeeque have been arrested by police on the charge of embezzling crores of rupees from investors in connection with the cryptocurrency deal.

Also Read | Fake Message Claiming Free Laptops are Being Disturbed Under ‘ Pradhan Mantri Free Laptop Vitran Scheme’ Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth.

Nishad, the kingpin of the racket, is absconding, police said.

Sadanandan, the Assistant Commissioner of Kannur, said the accused allegedly raised crores rupees through an online website created in the name of a fake company formed in Bengaluru and raised around Rs 100 crore from their customers by falsely promising them a dividend of two to eight per cent per day in cryptocurrency.

The police said around Rs 40 crore was found transacted through the account of one of the arrested and Rs 32 crore through the account of another.

The accused, after carrying out the transactions with their customers, allegedly transferred the rest of the huge funds into the account of Nishad, police said.

The crime branch wing of the Kerala police, which is investigating into a similar case in Malappuram district, had recently frozen Nishad's bank account with Rs 34 crore, police said.

Nishad was earlier arrested by police in Malappuram in connection with the money-laundering but he went absconding soon after securing bail, the police said.

He is said to be in the Middle-East, a senior police officer told PTI.

So far, only one complaint has been received from Kannur district, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)