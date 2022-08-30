Puducherry, Aug 30 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday announced that crop loans to the tune of Rs 13.8 crore due from farmers would be waived.

Responding to views expressed by members in the territorial Assembly on demands for grants for 33 departments, the Chief Minister said that the government was considerate towards welfare of farmers.

As part of the initiatives to mitigate the woes of farmers, the government has decided to write off the loans due from ryots to banks amounting to Rs 13.8 crore.

He said the government would restart the cooperative sugar mill in neighbouring Lingareddipalayam in collaboration with the private sector.

A sum of Rs 30 crore had been earmarked to rehabilitate the sick cooperative societies and undertakings in the Union Territory.

He said the defunct AFT mill, Swadeshi Cotton and Bharathi Mills would be revived so that the youth would get jobs.

Referring to the steps taken to address the woes of the fisherfolk, the Chief Minister said a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh would be provided to any fisherman needing to undergo surgery for cardiac ailment.

For treatment of kidney-related ailments, an assistance of Rs 50,000 would be provided.

A separate Welfare Board for auto workers would be set up and senior citizens in the age group of 70 to 80 years would be distributed an enhanced assistance of Rs 3,000 as against Rs 2,500 now, the Chief Minister said.

Sanitary workers would henceforth be called 'swachch workers,' he said.

Home and Industries Minister A Namassivayam, who responded to questions regarding his departments, said the 800-acre site acquired in Karasur and Sedarapet villages would be handed to Puducherry Industries Development Corporation (PIPDIC) to establish an industrial estate which would enable entrepreneurs to set up their units.

Namassivayam said there was no power shortage in the union territory.

The power requirement which was 420 MW last year had now gone up to 510 MW this year because of development and growth in different sectors, he said, adding that the government was meeting the requirement by procuring electricity from central power generating stations and also from the Puducherry government-owned Power Corporation in Karaikal.

Smart power meters would be installed covering all sections of power consumers at a cost of Rs 251 crore.

Namassivayam said the government was encouraging solar power facilities in all premises and so far 4.5 crore units of solar power had been generated in the Union Territory.

On the steps taken to meet the needs of police personnel, the Home Minister said distribution of uniform allowance due for last four years marked the measures the government has taken so far.

To start with uniform allowance amounting to Rs 5.5 crore would be distributed to police personnel and the allowance would also be paid to Home Guard personnel.

The Puducherry administration would soon bring in an Act called 'Puducherry Control of Organised Crime Act' on lines with those adopted in Mahrashtra and New Delhi to prevent activities of 'dangerous criminals and history-sheeters in the union territory,' the Home Minister said.

Namassivayam who is also in-charge of Education department, said the government would introduce CBSE pattern of syllabus covering Classes VI to XII as only standards I to V were adopting the CBSE pattern presently.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan said that massive projects to improve the quality of drinking water would be launched in Puducherry at a cost of Rs 250 crore which included loans being raised from institutions.

Meanwhile, the budget session of the territorial Assembly (2022-2023) adjourned sine die Tuesday after the Appropriation Bill tabled earlier by Chief Minister Rangasamy was passed.

Speaker R Selvam adjourned the House and announced that all the government departments and offices would display the portrait of the Chief Minister as had been requested by the ruling AINRC member S Ramesh.

The session was held for eight days.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan made the customary address on August 10, while the Chief Minister presented the budget for the fiscal 2022-2023 for Rs 10,696.61 crore on August 22 which was passed in the House today.

