Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], August 26 (ANI): Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Tuesday said that the Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a project worth Rs 39 crore for a road leading to the Civil Airport.

Thori reviewed the widening and strengthening project of the road leading to Civil Airport from Adampur in Jalandhar district.

During the meeting, Thori said that the PWD has prepared a project of about Rs 39 crore which includes land acquisition, widening and construction work. The project report has been sent to high-ups for releasing the funds.

Deputy Commissioner said that the domestic flights from the airport have been a huge success and people from the entire Doaba region have been availing the air service for connecting themselves with other parts of the country, as per the press release issued by the district public relations officer.

He further said that the air connectivity has been acting as a catalyst to give a boost to the economy of the district besides facilitating the people by saving their time, money and energy.

The administration has been making continuous endeavours to ensure the smooth and hassle-free journey to passengers up to the airport for which the road leading to airport must be widened and strengthened, said the Deputy Commissioner.

He said the project would be completed in a time-bound manner to avoid any inconvenience during boarding and de-boarding of passengers from civil air terminal after the funds are released. (ANI)

