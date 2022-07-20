New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Monday briefly took up a bill that seeks to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005 to provide against the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems so as to fulfil India's international obligations.

Speaking on the bill amid interruptions by oppositon members who wanted to raise the issue of price rise, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Act prohibits unlawful activities in respect of biological, chemical and nuclear weapons and their delivery systems.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Over 500 Workers of NSUI, Student Wing of Congress, Likely To Join BJP Ahead of Polls.

"In recent years, international regulations relating to weapons of mass destruction have been strengthened. In particular, the United Nations Security Council decisions and Financial Action Task Force recommendations have mandated provisions against financing in relation to weapons of mass destruction. Presently, there are no specific provisions in the WMD Act, 2005 relating to prohibition or prevention of financing of prohibited WMD activities," he said.

"Therefore, there is a need to amend the WMD Act, 2005 to enact legal provisions relating to financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems. In accordance with the obligations emanating from the targeted financial sanctions decided by the UN Security Council and the recommendations of the FATF, the proposed WMD Amendment Bill prohibits financing of prohibited activities under the WMD Act or any relevant Act in relation to weapons of mass destruction," he added.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Specially-Abled Youth Thrashed, Burnt With Hot Iron at School in Dhanbad.

The minister said it also proposes empowering the Central Government to freeze, seize or attach funds or financial assets or economic resources for preventing such financing or prohibit making available such funds or resources.

He said the bill will strengthen India's credentials and global image.

The oppositon members continued with their protests and the House was adjourned for the day. The House had seen an adjournment earlier in the day.

The Lok Sabha also witnessed two adjournments over protests of opposition members on price rise. When the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla urged the opposition members to go to their seats and said carrying of placards inside the House is against the rules.

"You raise the issue of price rise outside the House but not inside" he said. He ajourned the House till 2 pm. When the proceedings resumed after lunch, the opposition members resumed their protest and the House was ajourned after laying of papers. The monsoon session of Parliament began on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)