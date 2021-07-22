By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Opposition parties demanded a discussion on farmers' protest, Pegasus project, and economic slowdown during the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The meeting was held in Parliament and Members of BAC discussed for allotment of time for upcoming bills in the Upper House.

One of the BAC members present in the meeting told ANI that Opposition leaders demanded a discussion on the Pegasus project, farmers' agitation and the economic condition of the country.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu emphasised to the BAC members that the government and opposition need a consensus so that all issues can be discussed.

"In BAC meeting of Rajya Sabha, the allotted time required to pass upcoming bills and ordinance was also discussed in the monsoon session of Parliament," sources told ANI.

The Opposition has been cornering the Centre over the ongoing farmers' agitation, fuel price rise and the Pegasus Project media report.

Since the beginning of the Monsoon session on Monday, both the Houses of the Parliament have been adjourned several times due to the ruckus created by the Opposition. (ANI)

