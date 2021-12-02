New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday following noisy protests by opposition members when Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was making observations regarding the suspension of 12 members from the House.

Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, Naidu said the Rajya Sabha could not transact any business during the last three days.

"Some of the respected leaders and members of this august House, in their wisdom, chose to describe the suspension of 12 members as ‘undemocratic'. I have struggled to understand if there was any justification in that kind of a narrative being propagated but could not," he said.

While he was making the observations, Congress members protested and insisted that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge be allowed to speak. However, Naidu did not permit.

Some of the Congress MPs also trooped in the Well of the House.

Members of TRS were also seen carrying placards demanding Rs 25 lakh compensation for farmers who died during the protest against the three farm laws, which have now been repealed. They also demanded a law to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

As the protest continued, Naidu said, "It is human to err and it is also human to make amends. One cannot refuse to amend and insist on glossing over the wrong doings".

He urged both the treasury and opposition benches to resolve the impasse, and "let the House do its mandated job".

However, the opposition members continued protesting following which the Chairman adjourned the proceedings at around 11.10 AM till 12 noon.

The proceedings of the House have been disrupted by opposition after 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Monday for the entire Winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

The Opposition has termed the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

