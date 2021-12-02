Kerala, December 2: Two people were arrested by the police on charges of attempted murder on Wednesday. The accused, identified as, Shan Raj, 20, and Jithin, 23, Residents of Vellayani and Nedumcaud respectively, are serial offenders. The attempt was carried out out of a personal feud.

As per the report published by The Times of India, the two accused broke into the house and assaulted the victim. The victim was seriously injured in the attack. The alleged crime took place on October 10. The police charged the two accused on the basis of the complaint of the victim, identified as Rajesh, a resident of Karikkakom. Punjab Shocker: 3 Teenagers Arrested for Attempting Murder on Classmate in Ludhiana.

Reportedly, the two accused are serial offenders, who have been involved in attempted murder and peddling of Ganja. As per the reports, the two accused are gang members of a gang that had attacked Killippam police with crude bombs.

In another incident, Kadakkavoor police arrested Thaha, a leader of a gang of Ganja peddlers for attacking two men. A case under attempted murder charge has been filed against him.

