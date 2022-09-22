New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): After visiting a Masjid at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat went to the Azad Market Madrasa Tajweedul Quran in Old Delhi today, interacted with the children and also had a piece of advice for them.

All India Muslim Imam organization chief Umar Ilyasi said, "Mohan Bhagwat is the father of the nation and the head of the largest social organization. The chief talked to the children about what is taught inside the Madrasa".

Bhagwat told the children that they are the future of the country and so they should focus on their studies and work for the nation.

Madarsa director Mahmudul Hasan, while talking to ANI said, "The chief stayed inside the Madrasa for about an hour and met the teacher and the children."

His visit to the Masjid earlier and to the Madarsa has grabbed eyeballs, as it is for the first time that he has been to a Madarsa.

The RSS chief is also engaged in a campaign to increase continuous contact with Muslim society, also met with Dr Imam Umair Ahmed Ilyasi, head of All India Imam Sangathan, on August 1 last month.

Earlier, in the day he had also met with many Muslim intellectuals, including the Chief Imam, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi.

As per sources close to the RSS, issues like the Hijab controversy, Gyanvapi and maintenance of peace and harmony among religions were discussed in the meeting.

Other than Bhagwat, senior RSS members, including Dr Krishna Gopal, Indresh Kumar, Ramlal and Karish Kumar also participated in today's meeting.

Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS told ANI that the meeting was a part of the 'Samvad' process.

"RSS Sarsanghachalak meets people from all walks of life. It's the part of a continuous general "Samvad" process," Ambekar said.

The controversy over Hijab erupted from a Karnataka college and is currently being heard in the Supreme Court. It also came up in the findings of intelligence agencies that PFI was behind triggering the controversy.After the controversy erupted regarding Gyanvapi also, the RSS Chief met with Muslim intellectuals and academicians.

Earlier on Tuesday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat met with many Muslim intellectuals and discussed recent controversies and ways to strengthen religious inclusivity in the country.

As per the sources close to RSS, the meeting was held for propagating the ideas of Sangh and for promoting the theme of religious inclusivity. Recent incidents like the Gyanvapi controversy, the Hijab controversy, and population control were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by many intellectuals like former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) S Y Qureshi, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Najeeb Jung, former Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and businessman Saeed Shervani.

Earlier, during the time of Ram Mandir judgment as well, RSS played an active role. The senior RSS members met with Muslim intellectuals and propagated the message that whatever order comes out, everybody will be accepting it peacefully.

RSS has always specified that nationalism should be in everyone's heart irrespective of one's religious leaning. (ANI)

