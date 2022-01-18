Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) The Rajasthan State Information Commission has slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 each on three officers in separate cases for laxity in providing information under the Right to Information Act.

Of these, two officers are from the medical and health department while the other is a block development officer.

Also Read | Clubhouse Chat Targets Muslim Women, DCW Asks Delhi Police to Take Action Against Culprits.

Information Commissioner Narayan Bareth said four summons were served to the chief medical and health officer of Chittorgarh. However, he neither replied to them nor appeared before the authority concerned.

A local resident had complained that the officer refused to give out details on inspections conducted by food safety officers.

Also Read | PM CARES Fund: No Curb on Use of PM’s Name, Photo, Image of Flag, Emblem, PMO Tells Bombay High Court.

"During the hearing of this case, Bareth expressed displeasure over this stand of the officer and ordered a fine of Rs 5,000," an official statement read.

In another case, the commission penalised the medical officer at Deoli Manjhi Community Medical Centre in Kota for allegedly denying information on private doctors practising medicine in the area.

In the third case, the commission imposed the fine on Raisinghnagar block development officer in Sriganganagar district for ignoring the plea filed by a local RTI activist requesting details on the state government's Shubh Shakti Yojana.

The commission has directed the respective departments of these officers to deduct the penalty amount from their salaries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)