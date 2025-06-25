New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Ministry of Rural Development on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to provide skill training to women members of self-help groups.

The rural development ministry called it a "significant step towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and fast-tracking the Lakhpati Didi mission, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM)."

Speaking at the event, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the collaboration reinforces the government's commitment to transform rural women into confident entrepreneurs and to realise the vision of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis across rural India.

"The rural economy is changing, and women are driving this change -- ?be it in agriculture, services or enterprises. Today, under DAY-NRLM, we have 10 crore women who are part of 91 lakh self-help groups. The social capital formed through this programme is unmatched. In every sphere of development, these women are the torchbearers and leaders," Chouhan said.

He added that efforts were underway to create "Millionaire Didis" as the next milestone.

Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani stated that this collaboration is an important step in realising our vision for an inclusive Viksit Bharat.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary emphasised the convergence approach, stating that "together, we are aligning the skill development infrastructure with rural aspirations to ensure that every woman has the opportunity to grow, earn and lead."

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will remain in effect for three years, with a Joint Review Committee constituted for quarterly monitoring of the progress and outcomes.

According to the MoU, customised training modules for women of self-help groups will be developed based on emerging economic areas, including digital and financial literacy, compliance and market access.

The Training of Trainers programmes and skilling of self-help group cadres will be done through Jan Shikshan Sansthan, Rural Self Employment Training Institutes, National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, and National Skill Training Institutes.

Formal certification would be provided through the Skill India Digital Hub to recognise skills of self-help group members.

