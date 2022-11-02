New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Union rural development ministry on Wednesday signed an agreement with Patanjali Ayurved for marketing of products made by women self help groups.

As per the agrement, the FMCG firm will market the products of women self help groups (SHGs) and also provide them opportunities of getting dealership and distribution of such products.

In the presence of Union rural development minister Giriraj Singh, additional secretary in the ministry Charanjit Singh signed an agreement with Acharya Balkrishna, Secretary General, Divya Yog Mandir Trust on behalf of Patanjali.

"This agreement has been signed with an aim in helping rural SHG women attain an aspirational income of at least Rs 1 lakh per annum," Singh told reporters here.

As per the agreement, the ministry has recognised Patanjali as National Resource Organization (NRO) for its National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM).

Patanjali will do co-branding of the products made by women SHGs, market them at its stores and thorough its networks of dealers and will also give them opportunity to get the company's dealership and distributorship, as per the agreement.

Under its NRLM programme, the ministry has been undertaking several efforts in supporting businesses run by rural women SHGs that are engaged in producing food products, handicrafts and handloom.

The ministry has connected them to various e-market channels such as Saras Gallery, State specific retail outlets, e-commerce platforms like GeM, Flipkart, Amazon and others.

NRLM is a flagship programme of the ministry to improve the quality of life in rural areas by enhancing people's livelihoods through the SHG ecosystem and providing them increased income through better and profitable markets for their produce.

