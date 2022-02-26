New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said that Russia stood by India during times of adversities but "when a friend commits a mistake it needs to be corrected".

Speaking to ANI, Tewari said, "Russia has stood by us in our adversities, but if a friend commits a mistake, we've to correct them. It presents the world with a new iron curtain with nations on one side advocating democracy and others supporting the totalitarian way. India has to pick its side."

He further said, "India's Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) policy has been gradually ended since 1991, and today if India thinks of treading back to the same policy, it will be a mistake." (ANI)

