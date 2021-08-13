Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 12 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal has requested Home minister Amit Shah to review the union government's decision to appoint a full-fledged Administrator for the Union Territory of Chandigarh by divesting the Punjab Governor of this charge.

During the meeting with the Home Minister on Wednesday evening, the SAD President said that Chandigarh was an inseparable part of Punjab and should be transferred to the parent State as soon as possible.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A12 Smartphone With Exynos 850 Chipset Launched in India; Priced From Rs 13,999.

Sukhbir Badal conveyed to the Home Minister that there was no reason to appoint a full-fledged Administrator for the union territory from outside the State. "If at all an Administrator has to be appointed till such time the union territory is not transferred to Punjab, the officer should be from the parent State," he said.

Badal informed the Home Minister that all decisions taken at the time of reorganization of Punjab were being violated one after another. He said the center was not following the 60:40 ratio for posting of officers in the union territory with a majority of officers being from Punjab.

Also Read | Realme Book Slim To Be Launched in India on August 18 Alongside Realme GT Series.

Stating that instead of correcting the wrongs being done to Chandigarh, Badal said it was condemnable that the union government had decided to dilute Punjab's role in Chandigarh even further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)