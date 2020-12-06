Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 6 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday extended his party's support to the December 8 Bharat Bandh call given by the farmers who are protesting against the farm laws.

Badal posted a video on Twitter and urged Punjabis to extend support to Bharat Bandh.

"For the last 11 days, farmers are protesting at Delhi borders peacefully. They are braving the cold. Farmers have decided to give a call for Bharat Bandh. I urge all Punjabis to extend their support to this on December 8. It is a fight of all Annadata in the country against the central government and I hope that government will accept our demands," he said.

"For the past three months, SAD and other parties are requesting the central government to withdraw the three black laws. They are knowingly delaying the repeal of these laws. Our workers will also work wholeheartedly to make this Bharat Bandh a complete success and ensure repeal of the anti-farmer agricultural laws," he added.

Meanwhile, several political parties have come out in support of farmers' call for bandh. The parties include Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Trinamool Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc.

The farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26.

After the fifth round of talks remained inconclusive with farmers' leaders, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

