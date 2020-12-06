Dehradun, December 6: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, while addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters in Uttarakhand, compared outgoing US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of COVID-19 handling. While Trump lost power due to mismanagement, Modi saw a boost in popularity due to his efficient leadership to combat the health crisis, Nadda said.

Referring to Trump's defeat in the recently held US presidential elections, Nadda said he lost power due to the mishandling of the pandemic. The country, to this date, is divided on whether the focus should be on the economy or the health of American households, the BJP chief added. BJP Chief JP Nadda on US Election 2020 Results: 'Donald Trump Accused of COVID-19 Mishandling, But PM Modi Saved India With Timely Action'.

On the other hand, Modi provided a decisive leadership to India by imposing the lockdown at the right time, Nadda said. He credited the "jaan hai toh jahan hai (if there is life, then there is the world)" philosophy of the Prime Minister for saving scores of lives amid the pandemic.

"Trump lost the presidency due to COVID-19 mismanagement. But Modiji took bold decision of lockdown. America is still indecisive of health vs economy issue but we pushed ahead with 'jaan hai toh jahan hai' philosophy," Nadda said.

Watch Video of JP Nadda Comparing Modi and Trump on Handling of COVID-19

Trump lost the presidency due to #COVID19 mismanagement. But Modiji took bold decision of lockdown. America is still indecisive of health vs economy issue but we pushed ahead with 'jaan hai toh jahan hai' philosophy: BJP President JP Nadda, addressing party workers in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/nblKYr7s0t — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

Nadda, who served as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare in the previous Modi government, has time and again credited the Prime Minister's leadership for saving lives across the country. While campaigning for the Bihar assembly elections, the BJP chief had pressed this point before the voters.

"Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi ji saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision," Nadda had said during a rally in Darbhanga.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).