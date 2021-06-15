Siswan, June 15: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was detained by Punjab Police during a protest against the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government on Tuesday.

Sukhbir Singh Badal and party workers were protesting outside chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's residence in Siwan and demanding the dismissal of state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged selling of vaccines at an exhorbitant price.

"If a storm rises, Captain won't be able to stop it, even if he uses all his force. There is a scam in vaccination, there is a scam in Fateh Kit, there is a scam in SC scholarship, farmers' land is being acquired," said Badal before getting detained. Moderna Refuses To Deal Directly With Punjab Govt for COVID-19 Vaccine: Official.

The SAD leaders and party workers had gathered to protest against the alleged corruption in the Congress state government.

The security forces use water cannons on the protesting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders and workers outside the residence of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Badal said "We will continue to strive to ensure justice to the people of Punjab in the vaccine scam in which instead of giving free vaccines to the people, the Congress government sold vaccines at a hefty profit to private institutions and also allowed the latter to fleece the people further. This amounts to playing with lives and is reprehensible. Balbir Sidhu is directly responsible for this corrupt act and in case he is not dismissed we will approach the Governor as well as the courts for justice".

Asserting that Balbir Sidhu was indulging in one scam after another, Sukhbir Badal also took the lid off the Fateh Kit scam of the Congress government on the occasion.He said under this scam the price of the medical kits which was supplied to the people during the Covid pandemic was jacked up repeatedly by inviting one tender after another despite the fact the first tender was valid for a six-month period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)