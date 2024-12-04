Amritsar, December 4: Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt when he was fired upon at the Golden Temple gates in Amritsar on December 4. Badal was serving a religious punishment, known as “tankhaiya,” at the Golden Temple for alleged “sins” committed during the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) tenure in Punjab. The shooter, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was quickly overpowered by bystanders and arrested by the police. The incident took place while Badal was undergoing the religious punishment pronounced by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal body of Sikhs.

Badal’s punishment was linked to the Shiromani Akali Dal’s actions during their time in power from 2007 to 2017, particularly in connection with the sacrilege case. The Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht had sentenced Badal for his involvement in these events. The shooting of Badal has stirred significant controversy, especially considering Chaura’s background as a former militant. Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked in Punjab: Man Tries To Shoot Shiromani Akali Dal President at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Arrested (Watch Video).

Shots Fired at Sukhbir Singh Badal

#WATCH | Punjab: Bullets fired at Golden Temple in Amritsar where SAD leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, were offering 'seva'. The attacker, identified as Narayan Singh Chaura by the Police has been overpowered by the people and caught. (Second camera angle) pic.twitter.com/c7NslbU3n3 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

Who is Narain Singh Chaura?

Narain Singh Chaura is a former militant and a known figure within the Khalistani movement, which sought the establishment of an independent Sikh state, Khalistan, during the 1980s. Chaura, who had been active in the movement, was involved in the violent events surrounding Operation Blue Star in 1984 and the subsequent assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Indictment by Akal Takht: Shiromani Akali Dal Leader Performs ‘Sewadar’ Duty at Golden Temple, Others Clean Washrooms.

Narain Singh Chaura Attacks Sukhbir Singh Badal

Bullet Fired at Golden Temple, Attacker Nabbed | Narain Singh Chaura, who targeted Sukhbir Singh Badal, was apprehended by police before causing harm. A strong security cordon ensured the attack was foiled, confirms Punjab CMO. #GoldenTemple #PunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/U1gw5CNywE — editorji (@editorji) December 4, 2024

He was arrested in 2013 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his involvement in various criminal activities, including smuggling explosives across the India-Pakistan border during the 1984 riots. Chaura was also a key figure in the Burail jail breakout, where he assisted Babbar Khalsa International terrorists—Jagtar Singh Hawara, Paramjit Singh Bheora, Jagtar Singh Tara, and Devi Singh—in their escape by shutting off the jail’s electricity supply.

Chaura was released from jail in August 2018 after serving a five-year sentence. His attempt on Badal’s life is believed to be connected to longstanding political and religious tensions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2024 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).