Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday said it will contest the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll with the support of its ally BSP.

A decision in this regard was taken after a coordination meeting of the SAD and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The party said the decision was also endorsed by BSP chief Mayawati.

"Pleased to announce that Shiromani Akali Dal will contest Jalandhar bye election on its party symbol, with full support of @bspindia. A decision to this effect was taken after thorough discussion by the SAD-BSP coordination committee & has been endorsed by Behan @Mayawati Ji,” said SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in a tweet.

Badal said the workers and leaders of the SAD and BSP were fully geared up for the bypoll.

"This bypoll is an opportunity for the voters of Doaba to teach a befitting lesson to the @AamAadmiParty for deceiving them on all fronts besides destroying peace & communal harmony in Pb,” Badal said in another tweet.

The polling for the Jalandhar parliamentary seat will take place on May 10 while the counting of votes will be held on May 13.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January at the age of 76.

He died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur.

